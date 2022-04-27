SAN YSIDRO (CNS) – A woman was found dead Wednesday in the water near the Tijuana River Valley.

San Diego police said they were notified by U.S. Border Patrol agents around 12:00 a.m. that the body had been found in an area near Hollister Street and Sunset Avenue in San Ysidro, SDPD said.

It was unclear how long the woman’s body had been in the water, but authorities said it appeared to have been submerged for a length of time.

SDPD detectives were investigating the circumstances of the death.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called out to investigate the cause of death.

No other information on the woman was available

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.