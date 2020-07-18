Body of missing man found near East County reservoir

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – A man who went missing during an outing near Sweetwater Reservoir two weeks ago has been found dead, authorities reported Friday.

A search-and-rescue team came across the body of 48-year-old Edward Leonard in a remote spot near the Spring Valley-area manmade lake on Thursday morning, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

There was no immediate evidence of criminal involvement in Leonard’s death, the regional law enforcement agency reported.

Leonard had been missing since July 2, when a friend dropped him off at the reservoir to go fishing. A ruling on his cause of death was on hold pending autopsy results.