Body of missing man found in lake at North County RV Park

DEER SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) – Search-and-rescue personnel Tuesday found the body of a missing 55-year-old man at a trailer park north of Escondido.

Deputies discovered the body of Temecula resident Steve Turrey in a lake on the grounds of All Seasons RV Park in the Deer Springs area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Turrey, who was considered at-risk due to medical and mental-health conditions, disappeared late last Tuesday evening, prompting a weeklong search.

Turrey’s cause of death was not immediately apparent, officials said. The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of his body for autopsy purposes.