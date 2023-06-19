JULIAN, Calif. — The body of a hiker missing since last Friday at Three Sisters Falls in Julian was found Monday, authorities said.

Around 1:30 p.m., volunteer divers with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Reserve Unit recovered the body underwater in the middle pool of Three Sisters Falls, Lt. William Amavisca with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The area where the 27-year-old man was found was the same location where he was last seen on June 16, per law enforcement.

Amavisca explained that the water current was too dangerous for divers to attempt a search underwater until Monday.

“Visibility alone was bad, on top of the strength of the current. A few factors, including the closing of a dam upstream, have helped bring the flow of water down. A lot of the debris in the water has settled, making it easier to see, but with that being said, it’s actually going to still be a difficult dive for our divers,” Amavisca said.

Sheriff’s investigators say the hiker and his friend, visiting from out of the San Diego area, were swimming in the falls, when the friend called for help around 5 p.m.

“What I understand is that the current, at some point, he slipped on a rock face while in the water and disappeared and didn’t resurface,” Amavisca said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death pending notification from his family.

The U.S. Forest Service has since reopened Three Sisters Falls, authorities said. The sheriff’s department warns hikers that the trail is extremely strenuous and it is not for beginners.

On June 8, a woman died in a fall at Three Sisters Falls when she tried to keep a teen from going over the ledge. The teenager suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5’s Jason Sloss contributed to this story.