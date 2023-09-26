SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Skyline neighborhood Tuesday morning, the department confirmed.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive after receiving a report of the death. According to SDPD, a resident in the area called 9-1-1 after noticing an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk behind a silver Dodge Charger.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, officers found the man on the ground, “obviously deceased,” SDPD said. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived at the same time and confirmed the death.

It is unclear how long the man was lying unresponsive before he was discovered.

His identity has not been confirmed at this time. Authorities described him as a Black man in his 30s. The vehicle he was found behind is also believed to be his, SDPD said.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office will be working to do determine his cause of death.

At this time, it has not yet been declared a homicide. Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate due to his positioning and possible trauma, Lt. Jud Campbell with the department said.

Campbell added that detectives are working to check for witnesses, surveillance video and other evidence on scene to understand what happened.

SDPD encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.