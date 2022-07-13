SAN DIEGO – An investigation is underway after a body was found Wednesday morning on the rocks of Sunset Cliffs, officials said.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., lifeguards were notified about the body that was located at 1287 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. The first call came out as a rescue before it was changed to a body recovery effort.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Officer was called and arrived on the scene to investigate, lifeguards said.

A body was found on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on the rocks of Sunset Cliffs in San Diego. (KSWB)

San Diego police officers were seen taping off the area while crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and lifeguards shielded the view with a tarp while standing on the rocks bordering the water.

No further details, including the identity of the body, were immediately available.

