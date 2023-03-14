IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Authorities on Tuesday found a body within the Border Field State Park area in Imperial Beach, officials said.

The discovery occurred around 12:24 p.m. when a Border Patrol agent came across the deceased person near the border fence south of the 700 block of Monument, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

First responders retrieved the body from the flooded area with help from four-wheel drive vehicles and heavy equipment to gain access, according to authorities.

Law enforcement says the unidentified body “appeared to be” a man in his 70s.

The sheriff’s department believes foul play is not suspected in the incident.