Deputy finds woman dead with apparent bullet wound

The San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol around 3 a.m. near 5700 Quarry Road when he found the body, spokesperson Lieutenant Tom Seiver said, adding that it appeared the woman was shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating on Quarry Road off Sweetwater Road. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

