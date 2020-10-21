Body found near South Bay intersection

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (CNS) – A body was found Wednesday morning near a San Ysidro intersection, police said.

Dispatchers received a report of the body around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Smythe Avenue and Sunset Lane, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the death.