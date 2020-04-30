Body found near Otay Mountain that of missing motorcyclist

San Diego Sheriff’s deputies are requesting assistance locating 48-year-old Roberto Camou. Camou last was seen Saturday, April 25, 2020, when he went off-road riding in the Otay Lakes, Otay Mountain and Proctor Valley areas.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A body found this week near a crashed motorcycle in a remote area south of Otay Mountain was that of a 48-year-old dirt-biker who went missing during a solo off-road outing, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Roberto Camou of San Diego failed to return Saturday from his weekend ride just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to sheriff’s officials. The last his family heard from him was about noon that day, when he used his cellphone to send his wife a photo of himself standing next to his two-wheeler in a hilly, open area.

Volunteer searchers and personnel from local, state and federal agencies looked for Camou for several days before finding his body alongside a rugged trail shortly before noon Wednesday, his 49th birthday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

A ruling on the cause of Camou’s death was on hold pending autopsy results.