SAN DIEGO — A body was found late Monday morning inside a hole on a hill in Linda Vista, authorities confirmed.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to calls of a person in a hole or a “tunnel” around 10:13 a.m. Monday. SDFD spent nearly an hour working to free the individual from the confined space.

SkyFOX was overhead as crews appeared to dig on a hillside in a vacant lot near Osler and Ulric streets in the Linda Vista neighborhood of San Diego.

SDFD have confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:27 a.m. The body has been turned over to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities are holding a press conference on the incident at this time.

