Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the water Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at the San Diego Bay.

The body was located this afternoon in the area of West Laurel and North Harbor Drive, according to Harbor Police. Additional details about the incident, including identifying information about the victim were not immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

