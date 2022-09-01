OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the water at a North County park, Oceanside Police Department announced Thursday.

Police received calls of a foul odor around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Guajome Regional Park near the Upper Pond area, Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza said in a news release.

While investigating the stench, officers discovered the body of a man inside the water, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

The details surrounding the man’s death are still unclear, including the cause of death and how long the body had been in the water before being found.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, pending notification of family. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to call (760) 435-4832 or email bkeys@oceansideca.org.