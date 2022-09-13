SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating after a body was found Monday in the Tijuana River channel, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., police received a call from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about a body near 2900 Clearwater Way, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s River Rescue team was called to remove the body.

“The body was extremely decomposed and, at this point, age, race, gender, or any other identifying information remain unclear,” Sharki said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.