SAN DIEGO — A body was discovered in a Mission Valley storm drain Thursday, police said.

Maintenance workers for a property in the 2300 block of Northside Drive opened a manhole dover at the bottom of a small concrete area used for cleaning the storm drain and found a body, San Diego police said.

The workers called police and officers examined the body, which was badly decomposed.

Based on the unusual location of the body, SDPD’s Homicide Unit was called to investigate and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was also consulted, the city said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also responded and assisted with removing the body.

At this point, the city says the cause of death is unknown and will have to be determined by the

Medical Examiner’s Office. The body is believed to be male, but no age, race or other

identifying details can be determined due to the state of the body.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.