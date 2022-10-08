NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A 42-year-old man suspected of killing another man and disposing his body in a fire in National City was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Acosta-Sanchez, of San Diego, was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of one count of murder, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a release Saturday.

Firefighters on Wednesday responded to a report of a brush fire in the area of 2400 Harbison Avenue, where they came across a large pile of trash engulfed in flames, according to police. Once the fire was put out, first responders discovered a dead male on the ground within the debris.

An autopsy of the victim, 55-year-old Jaime Barba, of San Diego, revealed that he had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, Sharki said.

Homicide detectives believe Barba was killed Monday afternoon in a converted building in the 1600 block of Dahlia Avenue in the Egger Highlands neighborhood, where he was then taken and disposed of at the location of the fire.

“It appears the suspect and victim knew each other and the victim was shot and killed during an argument,” Sharki said.

Authorities were able to identify a suspect who was located Friday at 700 13th Street in Imperial Beach and apprehended without incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.