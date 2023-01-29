CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Law enforcement Sunday found a man’s body in the Otay Valley Regional Park, according to the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.

Authorities received a call around 11 a.m. Sunday about a body on 266 Rancho Drive in Chula Vista near a skatepark, officials said. The deceased man had injuries consistent with injuries, indicating he had been part of a violent crime.

A neighbor spoke with FOX 5 who said he saw the body with the family members of the victim.

He continued to say that the family has identified the body as their relative and that he had injuries to two parts of his body.

Relatives told the neighbor that he was missing his shoes and other articles of clothing.

The neighbor described the deceased man as a lonely and quiet person as well as someone who regularly went to the park.

Even though the body was found in the Chula Vista area, San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit will be taking over the case.

If anyone has information about the case, they are asked to come forward.