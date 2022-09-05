SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a body was found in Old Town Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 1:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from a citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue, according to Lt. Adam Sharki.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the man and found multiple injuries to portions of his body. The suspicious circumstances prompted detectives from the San Diego Police Homicide Unit to be called in to investigate.

Officials say they believe that the man was in the parking lot for one to two days before his body was discovered.

An autopsy will be conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.