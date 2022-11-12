LA MESA, Calif. — A female body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.

The body was found March 13 in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard, in the City of La Mesa. There was no identifying information on the body or at the scene, and appeared to have been dead for some time, said Lt. Katy Lynch.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the female body as a 17-year-old from El Cajon, who was reported missing to the El Cajon Police Department earlier this year, according to police.

At this time, no foul play is suspected and it is being handled as a fentanyl-related death, said Lt. Lynch.