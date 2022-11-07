SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday identified the body found in a homeless encampment in the Encanto neighborhood on Oct. 22.

Leonard Watkins, 62, was identified as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release. Officers found the victim in decomposition around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of 61st Street.

The autopsy revealed Watkins suffered traumatic injury to the upper body which indicated his death as a homicide, according to police.

Jenei Pendleton, a 34-year-old woman, was found and arrested Thursday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of shooting and killing Watkins, Sharki confirmed. She was taken to San Diego and booked into County Jail.

Pendleton and Watkins were acquaintances before the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.