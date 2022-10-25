SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.

Police received a call around 1:45 p.m. about a possible dead body at a homeless encampment in the 400 block of 61st Street, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a news release Tuesday. Officers at the scene could not tell if the victim, later identified as Leonard Watkins, had any traumatic injuries due to the decomposition of his body.

Watkins was taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, where they found traumatic injury to the man’s upper torso, ruling his death as a homicide, according to SDPD.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.