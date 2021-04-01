Body found in bushes near North County motel prompts sheriff’s investigation

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators on Thursday were probing into the death of a person whose body was found in some bushes near a local motel, authorities said.

A person was walking around 5 p.m. near the Moonlight Beach Motel on Second Street when they spotted a “person down” in the bushes, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded and confirmed that the person had died.

The county’s Medical Examiner’s Office was called to determine the cause of death, deputies said.

No further details were available.