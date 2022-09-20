ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A body that was found by authorities has been identified as a man who was reported missing near his North County home last month, Escondido Police Department announced Tuesday.

Stanley Stephens, 71, was reported missing from his Escondido home on August 13, prompting a search in the surrounding area.

A body found in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Stephens, Lt. Suzanne Baeder said in a news release.

Eduardo Zamora, 32, was identified as a possible suspect in Stephens’ disappearance and was arrested on September 5. He was arraigned on suspicion of first degree murder, according to officials.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact Detective Chris Zack with Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4972 or leave an anonymous tip at 760-743-8477.