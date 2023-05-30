SAN DIEGO — The identity of a body found floating near Shelter Island last week was released, local medical officials said.

Michael Joseph Herlihy was identified as the deceased, Myra Colon with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office told FOX 5 Tuesday.

The San Diego Harbor Police Department said they received a call about the body on Friday around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities then removed the body from the waters.

Officers did not find anything suspicious while at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Herlihy’s manner and cause of death is pending, officials said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.