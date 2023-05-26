SAN DIEGO — A body was found floating near Shelter Island on Friday morning, the San Diego Harbor Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities say they dispatched officers to the area after receiving a call at 8:15 a.m. reporting the deceased. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived first on the scene.

The body has since been removed from the waters. No description of the deceased was disclosed by authorities.

The police department says the San Diego County Medical Examiner is working to identify the individual and determine their cause of death.

At this time, authorities say officers didn’t find anything suspicious at the scene, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.