Body found floating in San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A body was found floating face-down in the San Diego River near Mission Bay Monday.

The discovery off the 400 block of Sea World Drive, a few hundred yards east of the West Mission Bay Drive Bridge, was reported about 10:45 a.m., according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. Details about the decedent, including gender and approximate age, were not immediately available.

There were no indications of criminal involvement in the fatality.