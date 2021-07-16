Body found buried on rural North County property; officials look to determine identity

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department vehicle with crime tape attached to its mirror at a scene.

FALLBROOK, Calif. – The body of an adult man was exhumed this week after being found buried on a North County property, and officials are attempted to determine his identity.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies found the man’s body Wednesday in the 400 block of South Ridge Drive in Fallbrook while investigating “a suspicious circumstance,” sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said Friday. The body then was exhumed and taken by San Diego County’s Department of the Medical Examiner.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined the man’s manner of death as homicide, Seiver said.

The department withheld the preliminary cause of death and potential suspect information. No other information was publicly shared about the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6300 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.