NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – A body was found Friday underneath a South Bay freeway bridge.

A motorist who had just parked on Euclid Avenue in National City spotted the dead man on an embankment underneath the Interstate 805 overpass shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.

