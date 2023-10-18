SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire off Interstate 5 led to the discovery of a dead body Wednesday morning, the Highway California Patrol confirmed to FOX 5.

CHP says a call came in around 4:55 a.m. reporting a deceased individual was found in the area of the State Route 905 eastbound connector, near Beyer Boulevard.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are still on the scene of the fire.

There is no further information at this time. CHP is handing the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.