ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated Escondido area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to reports of a body found after 7 a.m. near the 8500 block of Harmony Grove Road.

Harmony Grove road was closed in both directions near Questhaven Road due to law enforcement presence in the area, the department said in a tweet.

It is not yet known how long the road will remain closed for as authorities continue their investigation.

No other details on the person who was found were immediately available.