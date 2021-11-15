Body found, 2 deputies hurt in house fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters found someone dead while battling flames at a home in Ramona early Monday, according to authorities.

A spokesperson with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said two deputies were hurt responding to the fire in the 500 block of Telford Lane. The first calls about the flames came in around 2:31 a.m. Cal Fire said once they got the fire knocked down, they learned someone died in the blaze.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a structure fire on the 500 block of Teleford Ln, in the community of Ramona. The Fire has been knocked down. Tragically one victim perished in the blaze. #TelefordIC pic.twitter.com/NsWQiyUpD1 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 15, 2021

No further details about the victim were initially released.

The sheriff’s department spokesperson said the two deputies were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not available.

Detectives with the sheriff’s arson team were investigating.