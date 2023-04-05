SAN DIEGO — An unidentified body was found at Otay Lakes on Wednesday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

The body was discovered sometime Wednesday in the City of San Diego reservoir and authorities entered the incident into the dispatch system at 12:07 p.m, according to SDFD.

The cause of death is not known at this time. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will be working to identify if foul play is involved.

SDFD lifeguards will be searching the lake for any additional people in the water, a spokesperson for the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.