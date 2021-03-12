Body camera footage shows police shootout with suspect captured during live FOX 5 report

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Harbor Police on Friday released body-worn camera and surveillance footage of a shootout between an officer and a 29-year-old suspect earlier this month outside the San Diego Convention Center.

Daniel Quiroz pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to attempted murder and other charges from the March 1 shooting near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive. Parts of the incident were captured in the background of a FOX 5 live report on Comic-Con’s plans to remain virtual this year.

Neither Quiroz nor the lawman, Harbor Police Officer Cody Horn, were injured in the exchange, though a pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck in the buttocks with a stray bullet, police say.

The incident came following a traffic stop initiated by Horn at about 7 p.m. after witnessing the driver of a black sedan run a red light at First Avenue and Harbor Drive.

Multiple videos show Horn stop the car near the convention center. His body-worn camera picks up approximately two minutes of an exchange with Quiroz, where he asks the driver if he realized that he committed the traffic violation and inquires about his license.

Horn believed Quiroz was driving impaired and asked him to exit the vehicle, according to police. Upon stepping out, video shows Quiroz pull a handgun out with his right hand.

“Hey, put that gun down,” Horn said, before taking several steps backward and firing his service weapon in Quiroz’s direction.

What followed was a tense shootout where Horn is shown taking cover behind his cruiser. He is heard shouting at Quiroz, telling him to get on his knees and to drop the weapon.

Body camera footage from a second unnamed officer picks up roughly nine minutes later, according to department. It shows several officers approaching Quiroz — now laying on his stomach on the ground — with guns drawn and putting him in handcuffs.

Quiroz’s handgun was recovered at the scene, police say. Quiroz was booked into San Diego Central Jail following the shootout and he remains in custody without bail.

The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. That investigation also is expected to be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.