Body buried on North County property identified

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday identified a man whose body was found buried on a property in Fallbrook earlier this month.

On July 14, deputies investigating a “suspicious circumstance” found the body buried on a property in the 400 block of South Ridge Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Robert Berry Pierce, who also went by Bobby.

Two days after the body was discovered, homicide detectives arrested Nicolas Burg, 29, who lives at the property, the Sheriff’s department said. Burg was arrested in Murrieta on suspicion of murder and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

He pleaded not guilty to murder on July 21.