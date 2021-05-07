Bodies of 3 men wash ashore in weeks on North County beaches

SAN DIEGO — Three bodies have washed up on beaches within an 8-mile stretch in the past 17 days.

The first body was discovered early April 17 in a suspected smuggling panga in Carlsbad at Ponto Beach, just south of the jetty.

Another body was discovered floating off the coast of Tamarack State Beach in Carlsbad on April 29. Lifeguards say the man had no clothes on as they pulled him from the water. Homicide investigators later identified him as 34-year-old Samuel Santillan.

A passerby called 911 on Tuesday after finding a third body at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas. The medical examiner’s office said the remains belong to 32-year-old Charles Gibson.

Gibson was a convicted bank robber dubbed the “Bearded Bandit” by the FBI. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to robbing three banks, one in San Diego and two in Vista.

Investigators say they are still waiting on autopsies to determine what killed the three men.