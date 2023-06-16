SAN DIEGO — Five U.S. Navy sailors are recovering at the hospital after their watercraft crashed in the bay near the Zuniga Jetty.

Boaters say that area of water is pretty tricky, telling FOX 5 the Zuniga Jetty is very difficult to see because it is submerged.

Sky FOX captured video of the area over Point Loma where the Navy says a Naval Special Warfare unit crashed just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

“Never underestimate the water,” said Robert Butler of Tow Boat U.S.

The Navy says the unit was doing routine operations off the coast and hit the Zuniga Point Jetty while entering the bay. The crash sent five Sailors to the hospital.

“When I heard about it, it was obviously very tragic, you know being a Naval Special Warfare operator myself with the SWCC teams. Understanding night operations are extremely inherently dangerous due to the sea state, the tides, the current, the water temps and just the fact that it is at night,” said Retired Naval Special Warfare Operator Chad Talbot.

The Zuniga Jetty is a barrier built to protect the harbor from the force of waves. Tow Boat U.S. Captain Robert Butler says it’s difficult to see even on radar.

“The Zuniga Jetty is the easiest one to miss when you’re coming in,” Butler said. “Often times the mistake is made right here where they miss—they don’t go around the outside and they come right over the top of it, and right now if we were to go right over the rocks, we would hit rocks.”

Tow boat operators say on average 12 boats will crash into the Zuniga Jetty here every year.

“All the things that you encounter, depending on how the moon is and your availability to your light access, you know, most operations are done at night when it’s lights out and that also makes it dangerous as well,” Talbot said.

Crews rushed the five sailors to the UCSD Hillcrest with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to survive.

“Hope they’re ok,” Butler said. “Any time anybody gets hurt—water or not—I don’t wish ill will on anybody.”

The Navy says an investigation into the mishap is underway.