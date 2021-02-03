Boat yard fire damages 4 boats, 2 motor homes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A blaze Wednesday morning in an Egger Highlands boat yard damaged four boats and two motor homes, causing at least $20,000 in damage, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly before 12:40 a.m. at a boatyard in the 1400 block of Bay Boulevard, just west of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found four boats ablaze, the department reported. Crews had difficulty accessing the yard because of the number of boats and motor homes stored on the property.

Fire personnel knocked down the flames within 35 minutes, but two motor homes were also damaged because of the heat and smoke.

The boats sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage, according to the agency. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.