11 people flee beached boat in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Border Patrol is investigating after eleven people fled a boat on Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a 25-foot pleasure craft washed ashore and eleven people were seen getting out of the vessel. The group fled down the beach, through the beach access point and into the neighborhood, Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles said.

“They all fled and we don’t have any accountability of the direction where they are,” Giles said.

