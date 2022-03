SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Tuesday responded to a boat that caught fire in a tow yard in the Logan Heights area, San Diego fire officials said.

SkyFOX was overhead the scene around 4:40 p.m. at 3333 National Ave, where firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.

White smoke could be seen spewing out of the boat, which was surrounded by other vehicles in the junkyard.

It is uncertain how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.