Editor’s note: San Diego police initially reported three people were rescued and others remained in the water after a boat capsized, but San Diego Lifeguard Service confirmed only one person was rescued and no boat was found at the scene.

SAN DIEGO — One person wearing a life jacket was rescued from the ocean at Sunset Cliffs Thursday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the water near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, between Ladera Street and Carmelo Street, when the person was calling for help, a spokesperson with the San Diego Lifeguard Service said during a news conference.

San Diego police initially reported three people were rescued and others still remained in the water following a boat that capsized in the water, but lifeguards confirmed only one person was brought ashore by a surfer.

It is unknown why the victim was in the water and how they got there as no boat was found at the scene, lifeguards said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.