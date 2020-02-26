Board to vote on plan to filter water at city schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – One San Diego school has some of the cleanest drinking water in the entire state, and the San Diego city school board will vote on a plan Tuesday that would make water at the rest of the schools in the district just as safe.



“Lead, especially to a younger kid that’s still developing a nervous system, has an effect on that nervous system,” said Dr. Howard Taras, a medical consultant to San Diego Unified School District. “Lower IQ, attention deficit -- it can cause some changes in behavior and learning ability.”



The district is considering adding new filtration systems at local schools. The pilot project was at Clay Elementary in the College Area. The pilot system was established in 2017 after high levels of lead were discovered in drinking water.



Nationally, 15 parts per billion of lead are allowed in drinking water. In 2017, California passed a law establishing stricter standards of five parts per billion. The filter systems being proposed for San Diego schools are designed to filter lead in water to just one part per billion.



“Although the water is excellent, the way it’s picking up lead in the last few inches of travel could be detrimental,” Dr. Taras said.



“Exactly. Our school was built in the 1950’s, so, we had some pipes to replace,” said Clay Elementary Principal Lindsay Michaliszyn.



Clay Elementary had 48 water filter stations installed in January. If the school board approves the proposal Tuesday night, the district would at 2,500 more filter stations.