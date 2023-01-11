SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to support the same restrictions on home-school sites as public or private schools when placing sexually violent predators.

Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson said the current California Welfare and Institutions Code section 6608.5(f) lacks clarity in language about sexually violent predators placement by schools.

“We want to advocate for this change through the state legislator as well,” Desmond said.

California Welfare and Institutions Code section 6608.5(f) states the conditional release of sexually violent predators who have victimized children “shall not be placed within one-quarter mile of any public or private school” that teaches kindergarten through 12th grade.

All supervisors present at Wednesday’s meeting voted unanimously to support clarifying legislation to include placement restrictions near home school sites.

“Many rural communities don’t have the same education choices as inner-city schools, and many children have special needs these schools give them the opportunity. And they should have the same right to world class education as any other child,” Anderson said.

The state makes the decision where a sexually violent predator is placed. According to the California Department of Hospitals, there are several steps in the housing search, including the courts possibly appointing a house search committee; talking with property owners in their interest to rent a sexually violent predator; and gathering information about the number of children in the neighborhoods and their ages.

Several community members support clarified legislation for placement restrictions of sexually violent predators to include home school sites.

Click here to view the California Department of State Hospitals “Sex Offender Commitment Program.”

“Let’s ensure equity for children who are educated in a home environment, you have another topic on improving equity. Let’s vote yes on this one,” a community member said.