SAN DIEGO — Chair Nathan Fletcher of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors wants to use predictive analytics to help prevent people from becoming homeless, according to a press release from his office.

During a press conference Monday, Fletcher introduced the analytics policy that’s up for a vote. He explained that this tool is used by Major League Baseball to help them win games.

“We have to use every opportunity and technology available to prevent homelessness and get people who are currently on the street into housing,” said Fletcher. “People in need of services contact our County daily, by using data we will be able anticipate if they are at risk of being unhoused and then proactively help them stay-housed.”

The Board of Supervisors chair also announced a new app-based tool the County is using to help unsheltered individuals seek services.

“The app is a tool we have just started to use,” said Fletcher. “It will mobilize about 60 non-traditional outreach workers like librarians and park rangers who come in contact with unsheltered people to better collect their information and direct them to services.”

Fletcher is also calling for the creation of a Homeless Prevention Unit within the Office of Homelessness Solutions to conduct direct outreach to individuals, according to the press release.

The Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the measure Tuesday. If passed, San Diego County would be following the lead of the County of Los Angeles which started using analysis to try and prevent homelessness in 2020.

According to the press release, other cities using this kind of technology include Seattle, Washington and Denver, Colorado.