SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday to vote on a resolution of no confidence for Nathan Fletcher and to call on him to resign immediately, Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office said in a statement Sunday night.

Fletcher, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit by a former Metropolitan Transit System employee, announced his resignation from his position late last month that would be effective at the end of his medical leave on May 15.

The vote of no confidence resolution would be a symbolic measure to pressure the Supervisor to step down as soon as possible, according to Desmond’s office.

“While the Board of Supervisors does not have the ultimate power to remove Mr. Fletcher, this resolution will serve as a powerful statement for him to resign,” the statement from the District Five representative said. “Mr. Fletcher has let his constituents down and should no longer receive taxpayer funds.”

Numerous local officials have voiced support for the Supervisor’s decision to step down, expressing disappointment in Fletcher for the behavior allegedly detailed in the lawsuit filing.

Fletcher acknowledged engaging in “consensual interactions” with the MTS employee, but denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.