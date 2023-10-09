SAN DIEGO — As the border crisis continues, more migrants are released into the streets around the San Diego area. And now, the County Board of Supervisors is looking to offer more services to those migrants.

“They need a little bit of help transitioning…they need to go somewhere charge their mobile phone, book a plane ticket, book a bus ticket, call their families and they also often need translation services so they can figure out where they’re going,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said.

Lawson-Remer is supporting a proposal to allocate $3 million for the establishment of a migrant center with services.

“The purpose of this center is to really try to help people get on their way, get on their feet, so they don’t end up on our streets,” Lawson-Remer said.

County officials say border authorities are releasing 600 to 700 migrants onto streets daily, and then migrants are left to figure out where to go from there.

“This is really, how do we help people, most of whom are only here for about 48 hours on average, actually just get moving and get where they’re meant to be,” Lawson-Remer said.

The supervisor says multiple locations for the center are under consideration.

Sources have told FOX 5 one of those includes a former family resource center in the Chollas View area. Lawson-Remer says the center would not serve as an overnight shelter, and if approved, it could be up-and-running in about a week. Supervisors will vote on the proposal Tuesday.

Supervisor Jim Desmond released a statement, saying in part.

“Our community faces numerous challenges, including homelessness, deteriorating infrastructure and mental health crises, which demand immediate attention and resources. These are issues that directly impact the lives of San Diego County residents, and they should rightfully remain the focus of county tax dollars.”

For those who wish to voice their opinion on the matter, there will be time for public comment at the board meeting which begins at 9 a.m.