Bluff reinforcement prompts weekend rail closures

SAN DIEGO — A full rail closure will take place this weekend for both passenger and freight services between Solana Beach and San Diego as crews continue emergency repairs on the coastal bluffs that collapsed in February.

The closure will take place just after midnight Saturday through the early morning hours of Monday as San Diego Association of Governments and North County Transit District continue repairs. The three rail services that use this stretch include NCTD, Amtrak and freight carrier BNSF. Nearby residents and businesses can expect noise and lights during the repair process that includes welding and concrete work.

Crews in Del Mar will continue reinforcing the unstable bluffs with “tieback anchors” — steel wires that support terrain and keep tracks safe. This is happening just south of 4th Street.

One additional closure will happen Saturday, May 1 at midnight through Monday, May 3 at 4 a.m., impacting the rail between Solana Beach Station and and Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego.