SAN DIEGO — A bluff collapse on Black’s Beach prompted some closures Friday afternoon, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported the collapse around 2:45 p.m., asking beachgoers to avoid the area.

No one was injured in the collapse, fire officials said on Twitter.

The La Jolla Trail, located above Black’s Beach, is closed, SDFD said.

