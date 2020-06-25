Blue whale spotted off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — Blue whales are getting up close and personal along San Diego’s coast, and a whale watching company captured the rare sighting.

FOX 5 spoke with the man who took the video.

“We had crystal-clear blue water, bright sunny skies in June — which local San Diegans know aren’t all that common — and we had an animal that was really curious about our boat,” said Domenic Biagini, owner and captain of Gone Whale Watching. He’s setting up the scene for when he saw the largest animal ever known to live on the planet.

“There’s always kind of a mystique about them that people really want to see the largest animal on earth. When I get phone calls, I think probably the No. 1 question that we get is, ‘are you seeing blue whales yet?’ especially if it’s the summer,” Biagini said.

He says blue whales typically spend the summer months feeding off the coast in San Diego.

“Historically, we see blue whales late summer into the early fall. The last two to three years, it’s been very different. It’s actually been late spring into early summer. This year we were kind of waiting for that same arrival but it never came,” Biagini said.

You can imagine his and the other whale watchers’ excitement when they saw the whale swimming alongside the boat.

“I couldn’t believe it. I see this blue glow coming up right next to the boat and I just tell everyone on board, ‘look down,’” Biagini said.

He goes on to say he’s not 100% sure where the whales are coming from. He knows somewhere south, but not exactly where.