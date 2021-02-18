‘Bloom On’: Carlsbad Flower Fields to reopen next month

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Flower Fields in Carlsbad is getting ready to welcome back visitors next month.

When the popular North County attraction reopens March 1, guests will get to walk around 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus that form a blooming rainbow.

Visitors can expect to see some changes, including fewer guests allowed in at one time and safety measures like social distancing and face masks. Tickets will be sold only online.

“The Flower Fields is a charming, picturesque setting that can melt your cares away. We want our guests to be able to immerse themselves in the beauty and let the world stand still just for a day,” said General Manager Fred Clarke.