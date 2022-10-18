SAN DIEGO — Due to high demand, musical group Blink-182 has announced a second show in San Diego on their biggest tour to date, said the marketing coordinator for Pechanga Arena.

The Poway-formed rock band made up of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker is reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years. They are set to hit the road in 2023 to rock cities around the world.

Blink-182 is set to perform in Los Angeles at Banc of California Stadium on June 16, 2023 and will make an appearance at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on June 20, 2023.

Overwhelming fan demand for the 90s punk group prompted an additional show at Pechanga Arena, said the marketing coordinator. The added date is scheduled for June 21, 2023.

Tickets for all tour dates went on sale Monday and can be purchased through the band’s website.

The Southern California trio has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. According to The New York Times, “No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than Blink-182.”